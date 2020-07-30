Students who may have been exposed may not return to campus until August 11, unless otherwise directed by the Department of Public Health.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Officials at two Houston County high schools have canceled football practices due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to Beth McLaughlin with the Houston County School District says they were notified of possible COVID-19 cases on the Northside High School and Veterans High School football teams. She says the schools' principals contacted parents whose students might be affected.

McLaughlin says some at Northside High were showing COVID-19 symptoms, and while they are not aware of a positive result, the school decided to cancel practice as a precaution.