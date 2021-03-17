Camille Bielby became eligible last week in the expanded group announced by the state.

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Just hours after getting the first dose of her COVID-19 vaccine, Camille Bielby says she's on cloud nine.

"I didn't have any issues. Everybody said your arm would be sore, my arm doesn't care. It doesn't even feel like a cat walked on it," she says.

Bielby just became eligible for the vaccine on Wednesday in the 55 and older group.

She says unlike many Georgians during the initial rollout of the vaccine, the process to schedule her appointment was seamless.

"I called and tried to get an appointment for Monday, but Monday was already used up. So they said, 'How about Tuesday at 10?' so I was like, 'Yes!' and so I think it's funny for the boomer to get the vaccine at the pediatrician's," she says.

Bielby got hers at Sumter Pediatrics in Americus.

She says she did have to leave her car and go inside of the office.

Then she got her temperature taken, and rolled up her sleeve.

"My appointment was at 10, and by 10:30, I was back in my car on my way. I was very happy," says Bielby.

She says the nurse also advised her to keep wearing a mask and taking the necessary precautions, even though her first dose is done.

"It doesn't mean let down your guard. You still have to be careful wherever you go. I just hope more people will do so. There's nothin to be afraid of, it wasn't the least bit scary," she says.

Bielby says her second dose will come about a month from now, which is a special time for her.