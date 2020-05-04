ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Robins Air Force Base reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday afternoon.

The base made the announcement on their Facebook page at 4 p.m. In the post, Robins did not say which counties the people are from.

This now brings their total number of confirmed cases up 12. The base is giving updates on new confirmed cases daily on their Facebook page.

Here's a timeline of when each case was reported.

March 13: The base adjusted their gate procedure to limit contact between guards and motorists.

The base adjusted their gate procedure to limit contact between guards and motorists. March 21: The base reported a Team Robins civilian was their first confirmed case of COVID-19. The base also declared a public health emergency.

The base reported a Team Robins civilian was their first confirmed case of COVID-19. The base also declared a public health emergency. March 23: The base reported their second confirmed case. These cases live in Houston and Henry counties. The next day, Col. Brian Moore gave an update on how the base is handling COVID-19 in a video posted to their Facebook page.

The base reported their second confirmed case. These cases live in Houston and Henry counties. The next day, Col. Brian Moore gave an update on how the base is handling COVID-19 in a video posted to their Facebook page. March 25: The base reported a third confirmed case and announced they are under Health Protection Condition: Charlie. The third case lived on the base itself, according to a Facebook post.

The base reported a third confirmed case and announced they are under Health Protection Condition: Charlie. The third case lived on the base itself, according to a Facebook post. March 29: The base announced their fourth confirmed case. The base confirmed to WMAZ this person lives in Houston County.

The base announced their fourth confirmed case. The base confirmed to WMAZ this person lives in Houston County. April 1: The base announced their fifth confirmed case. The base said on Facebook this person lives in Monroe County.

The base announced their fifth confirmed case. The base said on Facebook this person lives in Monroe County. April 2: The base reported two new cases on Facebook. These patients live in Houston County, the post said.

The base reported two new cases on Facebook. These patients live in Houston County, the post said. April 3: Two more cases were reported a day later. These patients live in Houston and Sumter counties, according to the base's Facebook page.

Two more cases were reported a day later. These patients live in Houston and Sumter counties, according to the base's Facebook page. April 5: Three more cases were reported on the base's Facebook.

