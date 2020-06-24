Nurse rewarded with $5,000 closet makeover for her hard work on the frontlines

"I'm so beyond grateful for my mother-in-law for putting me into this," said Ashley Cisneros, a nurse and mother of four.

SAN ANTONIO — Over the last couple of months, Ashley Cisneros has been under more stress than usual. The nurse and mother of four has been working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I get off of work and I'm exhausted," Cisneros said.

But each day, she continues to get up, put on more protective gear than normal, and go to work.

"Pandemic or not, people still need to be taken care of," Cisneros said. "I mean, that's really why I got into this profession is to help take care of people."

Her hard work doesn't go unnoticed. Her mother-in-law tossed her name in the hat for a nationwide contest for essential workers. On Monday, Cisneros was selected as the grand prize winner in the Closets by Design Essential Worker $5K Closet Makeover.

“Essential workers like Ashley are there for us every day. They’ve been away from their homes, their families, many times sacrificing their safety, in favor of ours,” said John Stodghill, owner of Closets by Design of San Antonio. “We hope this custom closet giveaway can help show Ashley how much they are appreciated and what they’re doing really matters.”

"I'm so beyond grateful for my mother-in-law for putting me into this," Cisneros said. "And for companies like this that are really going out of their way to appreciate those in healthcare."

Cisneros was touched by the company's generosity. She said every thank you, big and small, gives her the motivation to keep going strong.