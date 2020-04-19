ATLANTA — She's a nurse who's been working on the front lines of the pandemic -- even coming to throws with the virus herself.

But Santana Sims is now back at work while also helping get care packages to other nurses in the Atlanta area.

On Saturday, family and friends wanted to show her that her actions don't go unnoticed. Photojournalist Charles Holmes was there for the surprise.

To learn how you can help send care packages to nurses, NursesSupport911.com. The nonprofit Nurses Support 911 aims to “change the culture of nursing by providing an environment of more support for all nurses.”

The organization’s motto: “If nurses don’t support each other, who else will?”

