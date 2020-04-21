MACON, Ga. — COVID-19 nursing home numbers released by the state Monday show some surprising totals for Macon.

The report from the Georgia Department of Community Health shows six resident deaths at Macon's PruittHealth facility on Anthony Road.

The report also shows positive tests for 72 other residents, along with 20 staff members. The home houses 181 residents in all.

But as of Monday morning, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is only reporting one death for Bibb County in its full COVID-19 report.

County deaths are recorded by the patient's last known county of residence, DPH says.

ACROSS MACON-BIBB

The state Department of Community Health report shows seven Macon long-term care facilities total with at least one staff member or resident infected.

Some of those include Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation, PruittHealth's Finney Circle location, and Antebellum Arlington Place.

ACROSS CENTRAL GEORGIA

The report shows Crossview Care Center in Wilcox County has four resident deaths related to COVID-19, with 21 residents and 15 staff members testing positive.

Three Baldwin County nursing homes have either residents or staff test positive for the virus as well according to the report, including Bostick Nursing Center, which has one reported resident death.

Two Macon County homes show up in the Monday report, including Miona Geriatric and Dementia Center in Ideal, which has at least two COVID-19-related deaths of residents.

You can check the full state report here.

