The state department of health is continuing to encourage nursing homes to follow guidelines to keep the medically-fragile safe

MACON, Ga. — A news release from The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living says nursing homes across the country could see another surge of COVID-19 cases due to community spread. The latest report from the state department of public health shows cases continuing to increase.

"It's an emotional roller coaster -- it is very, very depressing," Renae Hall said.

Since early March, Hall has not been able to see her mom and "bonus dad" because of COVID-19. To make matters worse, they both caught the virus while inside of the home.

"I didn't rest well for about a month, I was tossing and turning, I had to really really, really activate my faith," Hall said.

Hall says her parents stay at Dublin Air Health and Rehab, which shows 102 residents have tested positive for the virus according to the state department of public health's Friday's report (10/16/2020).

"Of course, nursing homes are definitely at risk, especially if they are in an area where community spread is occurring," Michael Hokanson spokesman for the North Central Health district said.

In Dodge County, there are 69 cases combined being reported at two homes. Michael Hokanson says they've passed along guidelines to help homes in limit further spread of the virus.

"We want to make sure those facilities are following those measure very strictly, we do not want to see any resident of any long-term care facility put at risk," Hokanson said.