DUBLIN, Ga. — Officials at Oconee Fall Line Technical College announced Thursday they are closing their campuses after an employee was exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

According to a news release from the college, all OFTC campuses will be closed beginning this Friday, March 13 at 1 p.m. through Friday, March 27. The school plans to reopen on Monday, March 30.

The release also says campuses have begun deep cleaning and are contacting people who have had direct contact with the employee who had been exposed to coronavirus.

