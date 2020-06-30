Officials say 143 students and staff at UGA have tested positive for COVID-19

They said these people include students and employees associated with any of their four campuses.

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia has been keeping its community informed and updated of the status of COVID-19 in relation to its campuses since the pandemic began in March.

University officials say, based on "the most reliable information currently available," as of Monday, a total of 143 members of the UGA community have tested positive for COVID-19.

They said these people include students and employees associated with any of their four campuses who have been tested at the University Health Center, as well as those who were tested elsewhere -- and reported to the UHC.

Over the past month, Georgia's daily number of new COVID-19 cases have continued to go up.

Five times in the past ten days, Georgia has broken the previous state records, including those we set back in April when there was an increase of 1,525 total cases on April 17 and then 1,504 total cases on April 7.

Data shows more younger adults are getting the virus.

Monica Swahn, an epidemiology professor at Georgia State University called the trend in new cases "alarming."

“Preliminarily, it suggests that the younger adults are not taking the precautions regarding the social distancing and the wearing of the masks and that they might have frequented the establishments that have been opened,” said Swahn.