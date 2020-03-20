MACON, Ga. — With all gyms closed for business, many people are looking for ways to stay fit and healthy while social distancing at home.

Several gyms and studios started offering online classes in lieu of in-person lessons. Sparks Yoga in Macon is one of those studios.

"A week ago, everything was normal," Sparks Yoga founder Megan Carson said. "I just knew that we needed to close because we are a big community, even though we are a small business."

Even though the doors of Sparks Yoga are closed, Carson wants people to continue to be able to practice yoga.

Now, instructors post yoga video classes on the studio's Facebook page.

Carson says they plan to start live streaming classes on Friday and Saturday.

"We're trying to redefine the community and make it virtual," Carson said. "We're all still here, and we're all going through the same thing. We're just doing it online."

While everyone is stuck at home, Carson also wants people to remember to take time for themselves.

"Just taking that hour or ten minutes to yourself is really important," Carson said. "We can all feel our stress level rising and that's when we need it even more."

Sparks Yoga will conduct their first live classes Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.

Other gyms, like Orangetheory Fitness Macon, are also offering online workouts and lessons on their social media.

