WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 13WMAZ wants to support our local business community through these tough times. That's why we're spotlighting local people who are still "Open for Business."

Homegrown Yoga in Warner Robins is a full-service yoga studio that has taken its classes to Facebook where people can join in from the comfort of their homes.

Owner of Homegrown Yoga Rachel Gerrity says her team has created a variety of new things to better serve the community, like "Self-Reflection Sunday," journaling exercises, and even some arts and crafts projects for kids at home.

Gerrity says through all the changes, the support from her clients has almost driven her to tears.

"We have people on an auto-pay membership who, as soon as we said we were closing and moving our classes online, they said, 'We want to continue to keep our membership active, like use our money to continue to pay your teachers,'" Gerrity said.

Gerrity says everything they're doing on their Facebook page is absolutely free and you will find a link on every live video where you can make donations.

