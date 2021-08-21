'Parents have a choice': Jones County parents protest district's mask mandate

Several other parents said they will take their child out of school if this continues any longer.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Some Jones County parents are unhappy with the school boards decision to mandate masks in school, starting Monday.

We went to a protest outside Jones County High's football game to hear from the parents themselves.

More than a dozen family members, kids, and students showed up raising signs peacefully protesting the school district's newest mask mandate.

Brittany Calhoun waved signs protesting the district's mask mandate Friday.

"Parents have a choice of whether they want their kids to wear a mask or not," said Calhoun.

Her daughter goes to Turner Woods and hasn't been wearing a mask in school since classes started.

"I have no plans on de-enrolling her, but I think a lot of parents are concerned that that is going to be our last resort," said Calhoun.

Robert Henry also attended the protest.

Both Calhoun and Henry believe it's parents' choice to mask up their children.

"I know my kids and myself are tired of the mask thing, and if people want to wear a mask, by all means, wear a mask, but you can't tell others people they have to. You believe what you believe and I believe what I believe," said Henry.

Thursday, the school board decided to require masks in schools for the next four weeks, starting Monday.

Jones County Superintendent Charles Lundy Junior released a statement Thursday.

It says, in part:

"Thank you for your continued support of our school system as we work together to provide a safe learning experience for all students."

"We want our children to live long productive lives. I mean this pandemic is deadly. That's the biggest thing right now is wearing a mask can mean the difference of life and death," said Tara Goddard-Hall.

Goddard-Hall supports the mandate, and believes it's a matter of everyone looking out for one another.

"I think we all need to work together and if we could just be more considerate of the next person, we might not have been in this situation right now," Goddard-Hall said.

"If you think they work and you want your child to wear a mask and you know you've done your informed decision making of determining the risks and benefits, then that's your decision. The same with my child," said Calhoun.

Several other parents said they will take their child out of school if this continues any longer.