MACON, Ga. — Students and parents are preparing for a school year like none other.

Some children will be in the classroom, possibly with masks on, and some will be doing online learning at home. Either way, parents will want to make sure their children are prepared.

Mom and Stratford Academy teacher Irene Whitaker has prepared her two young sons, 8-year-old Andrew and 6-year-old William for heading back to the classroom next month.

"Talk to them -- my husband and I feel do a really good job of educating them about this virus. We don't hide anything from them regarding this virus. I really do believe that's the key," says Whitaker.

With safety guidelines like masks and social distancing in place at their school, Whitaker feels good about sending her boys back to the classroom.

"I think they're so eager to get back with their classmates -- they're really not that anxious -- I think it's more of an excitement."

Communication is key when fighting the stress that COVID-19 can bring, says Navicent Health Pediatrician Dr. Christy Peterson.

"I would start by asking them what they think is going to be different and seeing what their perspective is, making sure they don't have some strange incorrect idea like, 'You're sending me to school to die.' That's just not true."

Dr. Peterson admits masks and social distancing could be a struggle for some students, but in the end, "I think the kids need to be back in the classroom and there's more of an emotional toll if we don't return them to the classroom."

Peterson says children are very resilient and she encourages parents to set a good example, take a deep breath, and not focus on the fear.

