A student at Perry High School tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday, prompting the school to suspend football until September 26.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County School District has suspended Perry High School's varsity football activities due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a news release from the district, a student at Perry High School tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday, prompting the school to suspend football until September 26.

The release says the school will be deep-cleaned and disinfected as a precaution, and the district is working with the local health department, which will investigate and conduct contact tracing.