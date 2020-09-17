HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County School District has suspended Perry High School's varsity football activities due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to a news release from the district, a student at Perry High School tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday, prompting the school to suspend football until September 26.
The release says the school will be deep-cleaned and disinfected as a precaution, and the district is working with the local health department, which will investigate and conduct contact tracing.
The release also says Perry High School will cancel two games, including an away game this Friday, September 18, against Hampton. Perry was also scheduled to host Veterans High School on September 25.