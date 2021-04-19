Dr. Jennifer Hoffman with Coliseum Health System says people shouldn’t be alarmed -- boosters are common for vaccines.

MACON, Ga. — Both Pfizer and Moderna are looking at the possibility of a booster shot for their COVID-19 vaccines.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says over 2 million Georgians are now fully-vaccinated against coronavirus.

Kaththea Darmento of Houston County is among those who received the Pfizer vaccine. She says she's supports the idea of a booster shot.

“I would take this as a booster every six months to a year, kind of like with the flu shot -- it wouldn't bother me at all,” she said.

Darmento says she's looking at the bigger picture.

“My own health concerns, my daughter's health concerns, other people -- elderly, the herd immunity -- we all need to think of other people and not just ourselves,” she said.

During a CVS health event, Pfizer's CEO said people will likely need a booster of the COVID-19 vaccine between six and 12 months after getting fully vaccinated. After that, he says it's possible people will need the vaccine annually.

In an interview with Business Insider, Moderna's CEO said a booster may be needed and says they hope to start up in the summer.

Dr. Jennifer Hoffman with Coliseum Health System says people shouldn’t be alarmed -- boosters are common for vaccines.



“There's no reason to think that getting a booster shot against COVID is going to be any different than getting, you know the initial vaccination. It is a very routine thing. Basically, your immune system just needs to be reminded again about this pathogen so that it can mount an appropriate immune response if you are exposed, and that's normal that immunity wears off over time,” said Dr. Hoffman.



She says boosters could help protect against the COVID-19 variants.



“If new variants develop to which the current vaccine doesn't protect, then definitely we're all going to need boosters against those new variants,” she said.



Darmento says she looks forward to the booster. She says she'll be first in line when the vaccine is open to children.



“As soon as the vaccine comes out for kids younger than 16, Both of our children will be vaccinated immediately,”