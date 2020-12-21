According to a post on the hospital's Facebook page, Navicent Health became the first healthcare system in Central Georgia to receive Pfizer's FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine.

The post says they will follow CDC guidelines and begin vaccinating front-lines workers who will be treating patients Monday.

A news release from Navicent says Pfizer's vaccine is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 among people who had no evidence of prior infection. Moderna’s vaccine, which is anticipated to arrive at Navicent Health in the coming days, reports its vaccine was 94.5% effective in trials.