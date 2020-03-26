PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — A Pulaski County man is in the hospital for issues related to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Broad Street Baptist Church pastor Jeff Waters says Shelly Berryhill was admitted to the hospital Wednesday night.

Waters says says the family told him doctors have moved Berryhill to the ICU and put him on a ventilator.

"Just so he can get some rest," Waters said. "All of his symptoms right now are respiratory-related.

The post does not say which hospital he was admitted to.

"He needed some fluids and asked to be admitted," Waters said in the post.

Berryhill is a deacon at the church and teaches Sunday school, Waters says.

He is also a also a Hawkinsville city commissioner.

In the post, Waters asks the community to pray for Berryhill and his family.

"We simply ask you to pray for Shelly’s healing and strength for the family during this time," Waters said.

Waters asks that people do not contact the family during this time.

Below is a photo of Berryhill with Brian Kemp during his campaign for governor.

Berryhill family

