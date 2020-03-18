ATLANTA — With a public health emergency in effect across the state of Georgia, rules against price gouging are now active.

The governor's executive order on the public health emergency took effect Saturday, and remains in active until 11:59 p.m., April 13.

As part of that declaration, Gov. Brian Kemp said that price gouging of goods and services "necessary to support Public Health would be detrimental to the social and economic welfare" of all Georgians.

"Businesses may not sell, or offer to sell at retail, any goods or services identified by the Governor ... at a price higher than the price at which the good or services were sold or offered for sale before the declaration of the State of Emergency," the executive order stipulates.

Price increases are only allowed if they "accurately reflect an increase in the cost of the new stock or cost to transport it, plus the retailer's average markup percentage applied during the 10 days immediately prior to the declaration of a state of emergency."

Shoppers have been reporting lingering empty shelves in grocery stores after shoppers flocked to retailers to stock up on goods amid recommended social distancing.

If anyone wants to report an instance of price gouging, they can do so online by filling out a form through the Georgia Consumer Protection Division.

The Georgia Department of Law's Consumer Protection Division has the authority to investigate allegations of price gouging. Violators can be fined from $2,000 to $15,000 per violation.

Tyler Perry puts all projects on hold: 'This Too Shall Pass'