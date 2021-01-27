As county health departments and providers continue to get slammed with appointment calls, one Peach County pharmacy is doing its part to get Georgians vaccinated.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — For the last few weeks, Five Points Pharmacy in Fort Valley has been busier than ever, giving hundreds of Central Georgians their vaccinations

"I've been receiving about 200 doses every week or two," says co-owner Jonathan O'Connor.

O'Connor is the head pharmacist at Five Points Pharmacy. He says one or two days out the week, he schedules as many vaccinations as he can.

"So I just finished up 88 first time doses here and then another six second time doses in the middle of that clinic," he says.

Nelsie Jackson-Yates is one of dozens of people who showed up on Tuesday for her scheduled vaccine appointment.

She says she put herself on five different wait lists and made the drive from Monroe County so she can get back to seeing her extended family.

"I'm a kisser, I'm a hugger and I miss that so very much. My fellow church members, my family members, my nieces and nephews, I just love hugging them and kissing them and I can't do it," she says.

Jackson-Yates says before she left the building, she was able to schedule the appointment for her second dose at the end of February.

"I am so excited to know that I'll be able to come back here 53 miles from home, just 53 miles," she says.

O'Connor says despite the long days, his patients keep him going.

"It's hearing the stories of the grandparent that hasn't seen their grandchildren in a year or the sisters that are elderly that haven't seen each other in over a year," he says.

O'Connor says on most days, once he finished up vaccining his appointments here, he then goes to a nursing home in Fort Valley to vaccinate the residents.