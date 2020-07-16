Each light was meant to represent a sign of hope and to remind people in Bibb County to stand together in the fight against COVID-19.

MACON, Ga. — Hundreds of luminarias lit up the night outside PruittHealth in Macon.

The virus has kept many people like the patients at PruittHealth center from seeing their loved ones.

Social distancing was enforced throughout the event.

