coronavirus

PruittHealth Macon holds luminaria ceremony for COVID-19 patients

Each light was meant to represent a sign of hope and to remind people in Bibb County to stand together in the fight against COVID-19.

MACON, Ga. — Hundreds of luminarias lit up the night outside PruittHealth in Macon. 

Each light was meant to represent a sign of hope and to remind people in Bibb County to stand together in the fight against COVID-19. 

The virus has kept many people like the patients at PruittHealth center from seeing their loved ones.

Social distancing was enforced throughout the event.

