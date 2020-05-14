MACON, Ga. — Last month, the families of some residents at PruittHealth Macon said they couldn't get answers from the nursing staff about their loved ones' health.

This came right after the Anthony Road facility reported 76 active COVID-19 cases inside their building.

On Thursday, we checked back with some of the families who said communication has definitely increased and they are receiving regular phone calls from PruittHealth staff.

The Macon facility is now reporting 68 positive cases, 80 negative, 15 recoveries, and 6 deaths (as of Thursday afternoon).

When we talked to Linda Crawford in April, her 91-year-old mother did not have COVID-19, but now she does.

Crawford says she figured it would probably happen since the residents are in close quarters.

"It's just hard to battle something like this in a nursing home," says Crawford. "Nursing homes are like a Petri dish. You get an infection in there and it's just going to multiply."



Crawford says she has been receiving updates from the PruittHealth director at the Anthony Road location. They say her mother still not showing any symptoms of the virus.

The same is true for Dwayne Long's mother

"Mama seems to be doing OK. She's asymptomatic. She hasn't shown any symptoms as of yet," says Long.



Long says his mother has tested positive for COVID-19 three times, but thankfully, still isn't suffering from any symptoms.

Both Long and Crawford say they've also been able to video chat with their moms, but since visitors still aren't allowed, they're just anxious to see their mothers again in person.



"I'm ready to wrap my arms around her and give her a big hug. I haven't seen her in almost 2 months," says Long.

To see an active list of all COVID cases at PruittHealth facilities, click here.

RELATED: Assisted-living facilities make up big portion of Central Georgia virus cases

RELATED: State changes report after PruittHealth says number of COVID-19 deaths at Macon home was wrong

RELATED: State report shows 6 COVID-19-related deaths at Macon nursing home

RELATED: 'How is that possible?': Families want answers after 76 people test positive for COVID-19 at PruittHealth Macon

RELATED: PruittHealth now reporting 76 COVID-19 cases at Macon home

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.







