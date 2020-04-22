MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from previous coverage of the numbers on April 21.

The Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) has changed their report listing the number of COVID-19 deaths at a PruittHealth nursing home in Macon.

On Monday, DCH released an update that showed six deaths at the company's Anthony Road location, but PruittHealth says that's incorrect.

Below is a page from Monday's report showing the old numbers.

In an email, Senior Vice President for Communications Tonja Bridges said they've had only one death at the facility as of Tuesday, and the patient's family has been notified.

They would not release more details on the death out of respect for the family.

At the time, Bridges said they were working with the state to correct the issue, but it's not clear at this point what happened.

DCH released a new report Tuesday with updated numbers showing one resident death at the home. The report also shows 72 patients and 23 staff members testing positive.

You can check the full, updated state report here.

13WMAZ has reached out to the Georgia Department of Community Health to learn more.



