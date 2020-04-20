ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has started the move to reopen business in Georgia by announcing that gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, nail salons, hair salons and barbershops in Georgia may be reopened beginning Friday, April 24 with strict social distancing restrictions in place. Scroll down for more.

As President Trump begins to set out a roadmap for reopening the economy, Georgia is in some respects seeing signs of the curve flattening and the peak of the crisis extending out into early May as a result.

Key Facts:

733 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia

18,947 confirmed cases across the state

Statewide shelter-in-place order in effect until April 30

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency now in effect until May 13

Monday, April 20

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms creates advisory council for Atlanta's reopening

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an administrative order shortly after Gov. Brian Kemp's Monday afternoon news conference announcing a tiered reopening for portions of the state of Georgia.

“Reopening the city must be executed in a cautious manner that is best suited for Atlanta,” said Bottoms. “The Advisory Council will provide the necessary input and buy-in from Atlanta stakeholders to outline a safe and thoughtful framework to get our economy back on track without endangering public health.”

Bottoms said the advisory council will be made up of representatives from city organizations and businesses that will create a framework of the city's business, tourism, entertainment, worship and athletic event communities.

The council will be co-chaired by City of Atlanta COO Joshua Williams, Bondurant, Mixson and Elmore partner Robbie Ashe, and former national chairwoman of the National Council of Negro Women Ingrid Saunders Jones.

Gov. Kemp to reopen gyms, fitness centers, nail salons, barbers on 4/24 with restrictions

Gov. Brian Kemp has started the move to reopen business in Georgia by announcing that gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, nail salons, hair salons and barbershops in Georgia may be reopened beginning Friday, April 24 with strict social distancing restrictions in place.

In addition, restaurants will be allowed to serve dine-in patrons with similar restrictions beginning Monday, April 27.

During his announcement on Monday afternoon, Kemp said the state's shelter in place order remains in effect for most residents through April 30. The restriction for the medically fragile and elderly citizens does remain in effect through May 15.

18,947 confirmed coronavirus reported in Georgia, with 733 deaths

After a slight reduction in the number of total cases on Sunday evening, the number of cases of novel coronavirus has increased, according to the Department of Public Health, to 18,947, with 733 deaths recorded across Georgia.

The largest number of confirmed cases reported is in Fulton County, with 2,174; followed by DeKalb County with 1,508. The southwest Georgia hot-spot of Dougherty County has 1,436 cases reported. Other counties reporting more than 1,000 cases include Cobb County with 1,174 and Gwinnett County with 1,164.

The highest number of fatalities in the state has been reported from Dougherty County with 97, followed by Fulton County with 78 deaths. There have been 54 people who have passed away in Cobb County, followed by Gwinnett County with 42 deaths.

Across the state, 3,550 people have been hospitalized, or 18.74 percent of those who have been reported with confirmed cases.

To date, commercial labs have taken 78,966 tests statewide, with 17,947 of those tests coming back positive. GPHL has taken a total of 5,362 tests, with 1,000 of those reporting positive results.

To see a detailed listing of COVID-19 cases across Georgia, please visit our interactive map.

A county-by-county breakdown of cases follows:

County - Cases - Deaths

Fulton 2174 78

Dekalb 1508 25

Dougherty 1436 97

Cobb 1174 54

Gwinnett 1164 42

Hall 649 9

Clayton 535 18

Henry 380 8

Sumter 332 16

Cherokee 312 8

Carroll 282 9

Lee 273 16

Richmond 273 10

Bartow 250 22

Douglas 239 6

Muscogee 228 4

Mitchell 206 23

Forsyth 205 7

Bibb 204 1

Chatham 185 6

Houston 178 10

Upson 174 10

Early 173 8

Coweta 168 3

Terrell 150 16

Randolph 145 14

Fayette 140 5

Rockdale 139 6

Newton 138 3

Paulding 138 7

Colquitt 129 5

Spalding 129 7

Thomas 126 13

Crisp 123 2

Floyd 123 8

Worth 123 7

Baldwin 115 4

Clarke 110 13

Columbia 106 2

Lowndes 97 3

Tift 92 3

Troup 92 4

Barrow 90 3

Ware 87 6

Coffee 81 4

Habersham 79 2

Dooly 70 5

Gordon 67 6

Walton 62 3

Decatur 61 1

Calhoun 60 2

Turner 58 4

Butts 56 0

Jackson 53 1

Macon 52 1

Pierce 51 2

Oconee 50 0

Glynn 49 0

Burke 46 3

Dawson 45 1

Greene 44 1

Whitfield 44 4

Wilcox 44 4

Harris 43 2

Laurens 43 1

Meriwether 43 0

Mcduffie 37 3

Stephens 36 1

Bryan 35 2

Johnson 33 1

Liberty 33 0

Oglethorpe 33 2

Peach 33 2

Pike 33 1

Grady 31 1

Polk 30 0

Marion 29 1

Bulloch 28 2

Camden 27 0

Lamar 27 0

Effingham 26 1

Washington 25 1

Brooks 23 5

Lumpkin 23 0

Miller 22 0

Morgan 22 0

Putnam 22 2

Seminole 22 2

Wilkinson 22 2

Catoosa 21 0

Haralson 21 1

White 21 0

Appling 20 0

Brantley 20 2

Clay 20 2

Toombs 20 2

Dodge 19 0

Jones 19 0

Bacon 18 1

Jasper 18 0

Murray 18 0

Pickens 18 2

Pulaski 18 1

Talbot 18 1

Wilkes 18 0

Baker 17 2

Stewart 17 0

Fannin 16 0

Schley 16 1

Ben Hill 15 0

Irwin 15 0

Madison 15 1

Monroe 15 1

Telfair 15 0

Union 15 1

Walker 15 0

Banks 14 0

Crawford 14 0

Gilmer 14 0

Emanuel 13 0

Towns 13 0

Cook 12 1

Jenkins 12 1

Taylor 12 2

Franklin 11 0

Jefferson 11 1

Screven 11 1

Berrien 10 0

Warren 10 0

Chattooga 9 1

Hancock 9 0

Lincoln 9 0

Dade 8 1

Wayne 8 0

Candler 7 0

Chattahoochee 7 0

Clinch 7 0

Elbert 7 0

Heard 7 1

Jeff Davis 7 0

Lanier 7 1

Rabun 7 0

Bleckley 6 0

Charlton 6 0

Hart 6 0

Atkinson 5 0

Tattnall 5 0

Webster 5 0

Echols 4 0

Mcintosh 4 0

Twiggs 4 0

Quitman 3 1

Wheeler 3 0

Evans 2 0

Long 2 0

Montgomery 2 0

Treutlen 2 0

Unknown 266 0

Non-Georgia Resident 941 7

*Based on patient county of residence when known

Atlanta City Council meets to hash out pandemic spending

The Atlanta City Council is expected to agree on Monday to spend $7 million to address issues raised by the coronavirus pandemic.

The public is invited to attend the 1 p.m. council meeting by calling 1-877-579-6743, then entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

One of the main issues on the docket during Monday's meeting is homelessness during the pandemic.

Officials have said a local hotel has offered to temporarily house homeless persons, though, as of this point, they have declined to name the hotel making the offer.

Additional spending measures are on the docket for the public virtual meeting.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has made an unusual update to previous numbers on Sunday, lowering both the total cases and number of deaths since the noon info release.

Kroger mandates mask for all store associates

MARTA has announced that due to the coronavirus, effective Monday, April 20, it is suspending all but 41 bus routes.

