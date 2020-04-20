ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has started the move to reopen business in Georgia by announcing that gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, nail salons, hair salons and barbershops in Georgia may be reopened beginning Friday, April 24 with strict social distancing restrictions in place. Scroll down for more.

As President Trump begins to set out a roadmap for reopening the economy, Georgia is in some respects seeing signs of the curve flattening and the peak of the crisis extending out into early May as a result. 

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts: 

Monday, April 20 

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms creates advisory council for Atlanta's reopening

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an administrative order shortly after Gov. Brian Kemp's Monday afternoon news conference announcing a tiered reopening for portions of the state of Georgia. 

“Reopening the city must be executed in a cautious manner that is best suited for Atlanta,” said Bottoms. “The Advisory Council will provide the necessary input and buy-in from Atlanta stakeholders to outline a safe and thoughtful framework to get our economy back on track without endangering public health.” 

Bottoms said the advisory council will be made up of representatives from city organizations and businesses that will create a framework of the city's business, tourism, entertainment, worship and athletic event communities. 

The council will be co-chaired by City of Atlanta COO Joshua Williams, Bondurant, Mixson and Elmore partner Robbie Ashe, and former national chairwoman of the National Council of Negro Women Ingrid Saunders Jones.

Gov. Kemp to reopen gyms, fitness centers, nail salons, barbers on 4/24 with restrictions

Gov. Brian Kemp has started the move to reopen business in Georgia by announcing that gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, nail salons, hair salons and barbershops in Georgia may be reopened beginning Friday, April 24 with strict social distancing restrictions in place.

In addition, restaurants will be allowed to serve dine-in patrons with similar restrictions beginning Monday, April 27.

During his announcement on Monday afternoon, Kemp said the state's shelter in place order remains in effect for most residents through April 30. The restriction for the medically fragile and elderly citizens does remain in effect through May 15.

18,947 confirmed coronavirus reported in Georgia, with 733 deaths

After a slight reduction in the number of total cases on Sunday evening, the number of cases of novel coronavirus has increased, according to the Department of Public Health, to 18,947, with 733 deaths recorded across Georgia.

The largest number of confirmed cases reported is in Fulton County, with 2,174; followed by DeKalb County with 1,508. The southwest Georgia hot-spot of Dougherty County has 1,436 cases reported. Other counties reporting more than 1,000 cases include Cobb County with 1,174 and Gwinnett County with 1,164. 

The highest number of fatalities in the state has been reported from Dougherty County with 97, followed by Fulton County with 78 deaths. There have been 54 people who have passed away in Cobb County, followed by Gwinnett County with 42 deaths. 

Across the state, 3,550 people have been hospitalized, or 18.74 percent of those who have been reported with confirmed cases. 

To date, commercial labs have taken 78,966 tests statewide, with 17,947 of those tests coming back positive. GPHL has taken a total of 5,362 tests, with 1,000 of those reporting positive results. 

To see a detailed listing of COVID-19 cases across Georgia, please visit our interactive map.

A county-by-county breakdown of cases follows: 

County - Cases - Deaths 

*Based on patient county of residence when known 

Atlanta City Council meets to hash out pandemic spending

The Atlanta City Council is expected to agree on Monday to spend $7 million to address issues raised by the coronavirus pandemic

The public is invited to attend the 1 p.m. council meeting by calling 1-877-579-6743, then entering the conference ID number 8315991256. 

One of the main issues on the docket during Monday's meeting is homelessness during the pandemic. 

Officials have said a local hotel has offered to temporarily house homeless persons, though, as of this point, they have declined to name the hotel making the offer. 

Additional spending measures are on the docket for the public virtual meeting. 

Things to know this morning

  • The Georgia Department of Public Health has made an unusual update to previous numbers on Sunday, lowering both the total cases and number of deaths since the noon info release.
  • Kroger mandates mask for all store associates
  • MARTA has announced that due to the coronavirus, effective Monday, April 20, it is suspending all but 41 bus routes.

