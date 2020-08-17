Researchers: 60-70% of people have heart damage after they recover from COVID-19

Doctors are finding more cardiovascular problems with coronavirus.

TAMPA, Fla. — Coronavirus was originally thought of as a respiratory illness, but doctors are finding more cardiovascular problems associated with COVID-19.

And, that's not only among people with underlying conditions.

Doctors are finding heart problems in healthy people, too. As far as two months after recovery, doctors are finding about 60-70 percent of people may have some heart damage.

Dr. Mitchell Elkind, president of the American Heart Association, said about 20-30 percent of people will have heart problems in the hospital with this virus and about 3 percent will have a stroke. With heart issues after recovery, most people are not necessarily having symptoms.

Elkind says blood tests and MRI scans are showing the damage to the heart.

"Usually these kinds of problems go away over time, and people recover after other viruses, that we've seen this kind of thing with in the past. But we just don't know because this disease hasn't been around long enough. We keep learning new things every day about it," he said.

Elkind says to have a conversation with your doctor about the risks you face is you have recovered from coronavirus. Also, pay attention to your symptoms, like chest pain and shortness of breath.

And, watch for stroke symptoms: slurred speech and face drooping. Call 911 immediately if you have these symptoms.

