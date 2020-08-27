Deo Oliver wasn't able to talk to his grandma until staff members connected them through FaceTime.

MACON, Ga. — In Central Georgia, nursing homes have been hit hard with COVID-19 cases. Rising case numbers prompted officials to close their doors to visitors. On Thursday, a Macon man reunited with his 103-year-old grandmother virtually after months of separation.

"I always call my grandma 'my girlfriend' -- that is my baby, she is my sweetheart, she is my lifeline," Oliver said.

If you said Deo Oliver loves his grandma Martha Oliver, that might be an understatement. Oliver says his relationship with his grandmother goes back to when he was child.

"She has done so much for me, and she actually recharges my batteries for me," Oliver said.

Over the summer, Oliver's batteries were left uncharged. He couldn't see his grandma because of COVID-19.

"So not being able to see her, it is a pain -- you know that they are there, but it feels like they are just not with you anymore," Oliver said.

Oliver says he would jump over a fence to knock on his grandma's window with pictures hoping to get her attention.

"That would put a smile on her face, and that would make me feel so good," Oliver said.

On Thursday, Oliver felt even better finally getting to talk virtually with his sweetie pie.

"So just seeing her face, and seeing her smiling, I think I sent you the video of her smiling and waving -- that just did something to me. I'm on cloud nine today, and I'm bouncing up and down, and jumping and running around like a little kid at Christmas," Oliver said.

Oliver says caretakers at Macon Rehab off Coliseum Drive helped make this virtual visit happen.

"It just brought back memories of us just sitting down talking and sharing a lot of laughs and a lot of love," Oliver said.