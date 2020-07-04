ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — A Robins Air Force Base contractor has died due to suspected complications related to COVID-19 last week.

According to a news release from the base, the person was hospitalized for medical and respiratory complications and later tested positive for COVID-19. The contractor died on April 3.

“We are saddened by the loss of an Air Force Life Cycle Management Center contract teammate,” said Col. Brian Moore, Robins Installation commander. “This is a difficult time for all as this virus increasingly affects the base and community.”

Robins Air Force Base says the contractor had been working remotely and was last on the base in mid-March.

