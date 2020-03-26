ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Robins Air Force Base announced Wednesday on their Facebook page another confirmed case of COVID-19.

This brings their official total up to three.

The two previous patients live in Henry and Houston Counties, and this latest patient lives on the base itself, according to the Facebook post.

Their first confirmed case was announced Saturday. They declared a public health emergency then.

At the time, President and CEO of 21st Century Partnership Chrissy Miner says the base will work to restrict movement to control the spread, prioritize functions as may be necessary, and hold people accountable to take health measures serious.

Robins' confirmed cases are not included in the Houston County count in the state report from the Georgia Department of Health.

