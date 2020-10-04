WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two more people at Robins Air Force Base have tested positive for coronavirus.

That's according to a Facebook post from the Air Force base.

The agency announced the cases around 4 p.m. Friday.

Since Tuesday, eight members who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered and returned to work, the post says.

"In order to return, members have to meet CDC requirements. Their symptoms have been resolved for three days, and seven day has passed from the onset of their symptoms," the post says.

