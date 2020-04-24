ATLANTA — As Georgia began to reopen today under the much-scrutinized order of Gov. Brian Kemp, dozens expressed their dissent with a rolling protest past the governor's mansion in Atlanta.

Video from the scene showed a stream of cars - some with signs broadcasting messages such as, "Stay home! It's not time to open!" or "It is too soon to open Georgia!" - driving by the governor's mansion and honking.

The governor was not at the home, having left to visit areas of south Georgia that were struck by suspected tornadoes yesterday.

Kemp has faced vocal opposition to his plan across the political spectrum, from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to President Donald Trump.

RELATED: Trump: 'I wasn't happy with Brian Kemp'

But the governor has held steadfast, saying he trusts the Georgia business community to be responsible and wants to give small businesses that may be on the brink a lifeline to try and keep operating.

"We’re not handing the keys back to people and telling them hey back to business as normal," Kemp told 11Alive earlier this week. "There’s a lot of great businesses in our state operating right now under 20 strict guidelines. You haven’t heard the horror stories in those businesses."

RELATED: Georgia begins the reopening process today | Here's how it will work

He has had strong defenders of his decision, including Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Georgia-based political commentator Erick Erickson.

Whether from longstanding rivals such as Stacey Abrams or the president, Kemp has shown no sign he will waver under criticism.

