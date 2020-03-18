ROME, Ga. — A Chick-fil-A in Rome, Georgia is closing its doors to guests temporarily after the restaurant's general manager said one or more employees experienced symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

"This is a precautionary measure," said Greg Major, general manager for the Truett's Chick-fil-A.

Major emphasized that no employees have been diagnosed with the virus at this time, but they were closing the store off Shorter Avenue out of an "abundance of caution."

"As our nation and community deal with coronavirus, our focus remains on two priorities: caring for our restaurant Team Members and Guests and doing our part to help limit the spread of the virus," Major added.

According to the most recent numbers available by the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County, where the city of Rome is.

