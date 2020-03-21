DENVER — Safeway stores in Colorado and throughout the United States are adding Plexiglas "sneeze guards" to checkout counters.

The clear screens will separate cashiers and customers at the registers. They will be installed at 2,200 stores over the next two weeks, the grocery chain announced on Friday.

A dozen stores in the state have already completed installation, a spokesperson said. That includes locations in Vail and Frisco, a top priority because of the quick spread of COVID-19 in the high country.

“We are doing everything we can to provide a safe, secure, and comfortable shopping space for our valued customers. This is an extra step to protect our associates who are in constant contact with the public and provide our customers with extra reassurance as well," said Vivek Sankaran, President and CEO, in a news release.

Like other chains, Safeway has also temporarily shut down soup and salad bars and implemented designated shopping hours for seniors.

Grocery chains in Colorado have reduced their hours for more time to restock the shelves, as well.

RELATED: Starbucks goes drive-thru only over coronavirus concerns after employee petition

RELATED: 4 states issue ‘stay at home’ orders, Colorado paying attention

RELATED: Senior hours: Colorado grocery stores make adjustments amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Some grocery stores limiting hours to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: King Soopers asks shoppers not to 'panic buy,' makes adjustments to retain groceries on shelves

RELATED: Colorado grocery stores to hire thousands to meet high demand

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Coronavirus in Colorado