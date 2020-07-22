SAFR Act gives families of first responders who contract coronavirus, and die as a result, benefits

The Safeguarding America's First Responders Act heads to President Trump for his signature.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An important bill was just passed to protect the families of first responders.

The US House of Representatives just passed the the Safeguarding America's First Responders Act. The US Senate passed it in May.

The Act permits the families of first responders who die of COVID-19 or are permanently disabled, to receive the same federal benefits extended to first responders, otherwise killed or injured in the line of duty. It includes firefighters.

Current federal law only allows survivors access to certain benefits.

This Act would establish a temporary presumption that an officer contracted COVID-19 while on duty if diagnosed within 45 days of a first responder's last shift.

Florida has lost officers to coronavirus.

Florida's Attorney General, Ashley Moody, lead a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general to get this passed.

"Florida law enforcement officers and their families deserve our support. And this act will show them that we appreciate all they do to keep us safe. And that we are grateful for their service in the face of this invisible enemy," says Moody.

Attorney General Moody sponsored a letter sent to Congress signed by 51 other attorneys general.

Rep. Charlie Crist and Kathy Castor voted for it in the House.

Sen. Rick Scott, a sponsor of the senate version of this bill, gave us this statement:

"First responders put their lives at risk every day to protect others, and Senator Scott will do everything he can to support these heroes. Senator Scott is proud to sponsor the Safeguarding America's First Responders Act to support families of the first responders on the frontline of this crisis and give them some peace of mind amid heartbreak."

The legislation now goes to President Trump for signature.

