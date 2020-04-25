MACON, Ga. — Friday morning, state orders allowed salons and gyms in Georgia, like Fitness Extreme, to open their doors for the first time in weeks, but owner Jim Astin says his location wasn't as packed as he thought it would be.

"I was expecting to see a few cars in the parking lot, but mine was the first. But shortly thereafter, we had members coming and we've had a good flow," says Astin.

The same goes for Linda Brambilla, owner of the Merle Norman Salon and Day Spa off Bowman Road.

"I think everybody is still a little leery of being out, so we're not going to see this onslaught of 500 people coming in today, and I know that," says Brambilla.

They shipped makeup and beauty products to customers over the last 5 weeks and did curbside pick-up, but Brambilla says she didn't allow anyone inside for services like waxing and manicures.

They reopened their doors at 10:30 Friday morning with new procedures, like taking temperatures of customers and staff members, wearing masks, and constantly sanitizing surfaces.

Chelsea Beimfohr

"We're trying really hard to make sure our door handles are clean, our chairs are clean, that everything is absolutely sanitized for every customer."

It's the temporary, new normal for these businesses: wearing masks, wiping down shared surfaces, and taking temperatures of staff and customers when possible.

"We went through and sanitized the entire club from front windows to the back wall," says Astin.

"We want to make sure that, once this is all over, we all are healthy and strong," says Brambilla.

According to Governor Kemp's orders, restaurants can begin dine-in services again on Monday with certain restrictions.

Other places like concert venues and bars will remain closed until further notice.

RELATED: Rolling protest past Georgia governor's mansion on day state begins to reopen

RELATED: Trump approved of Georgia's plan to reopen before bashing it

RELATED: Trump: 'I wasn't happy with Brian Kemp'

RELATED: Gov. Kemp claims 14-day decline in COVID-19 cases, top infectious disease expert says not exactly

RELATED: President Trump 'strongly' disagrees with parts of Gov. Kemp's decision to begin reopening Georgia's economy

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.