WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Two more residents in Wilcox County have passed away from COVID-19, according to the South Central Health District.

This brings the number of confirmed deaths in the county up to four. They had just confirmed the first two deaths in the county Saturday.

The health district says one person was a 68-year-old woman who was a resident of the county, and the second person was a 79-year-old man who was a resident at a long-term care facility.

Both were in at-risk groups for complications of COVID-19, the health district says.

The health district released the following table breaking down the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by county.

