Millions of school children across the country are being forced to stay at home for the next few weeks in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Some will be taking classes online, but for those who aren't, Scholastic is offering a chance to help your kids keep learning for free.

The company's "Learn at Home" website has set up daily projects.

"Our hope is that even though daily routines are being disrupted and students may not have valuable time in school with their educators, together we can support meaningful learning at home while it is necessary," said Lauren Tarshis, Senior Vice President & Editor-in-Chief of Scholastic Classroom Magazines in a statement.

The projects are separated into four learning groups:

Scholastic says in a statement that the site offers three hours of learning opportunities per day, for up to four weeks. The projects include writing and research based on nonfiction articles and stories, virtual field trips, reading and geography challenges and more.

Scholastic says the site will remain free and open indefinitely.

Scholastic editors have also launched what they say are kid-friendly resources for learning about the coronavirus.

