ATLANTA — Atlanta United has confirmed that a second player has tested positive for COVID-19, following a mandatory club test on Friday.

The club announced its first positive test for a team player on Thursday.

According to a release from the team, the player was asymptomatic and has been in isolation since Wednesday, in adherence to health and safety protocols mandated by MLS, which require at least two positive tests to ensure that the first result was not a false positive.

Atlanta United has conducted non-contact, individual training sessions on Friday and Saturday and plans non-contact training for Monday.

Mandatory COVID-19 testing for the team is planned for Monday morning. If negative test results for all players and staff are received, the team plans to resume full team training on Tuesday.

The club has followed MLS health and safety guidelines since beginning individual player workouts on May 6.

These include physical distancing and sanitation during individual workout sessions, small group training workout sessions and full group training sessions.

The club will continue to work in close consultation with the CDC, local health authorities and Major League Soccer regarding testing and training guidelines.

Major League Soccer anticipates resuming play on July 8 in a World Cup-style group tournament at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando. The tournament will run through August 11.

For the winner, a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League where they will battle among the elite teams in the Western Hemisphere and stand alongside the best players in the world.

Group seeding has already taken place, with Atlanta United in Group E, along with FC Cincinnati, New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew SC.