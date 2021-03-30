The senator spoke about how the money will go toward vaccination distribution, the public school system and local governments

MACON, Ga. — Monday afternoon, Senator Jon Ossoff talked about how the American Rescue Plan will impact people in Macon-Bibb County from vaccine distribution to the school system.

Senator Ossoff saw dozens of people file through to get their vaccine during his tours of the Macon-Bibb County Health Department vaccination site. He says this site as well as many others in Georgia will have more support thanks to passage of the American Rescue Plan.

The $1.9 trillion relief package included a $1,400 stimulus you may have already received, but Ossoff says money from the plan is also going toward vaccine production and distribution.

"Our collective fight, as a state and as a nation, to defeat COVID-19 as well as our personal health and the health of our families, depends upon us making that decision right now, to make that appointment, and access the COVID-19 vaccine," Ossoff said.

Ossoff says the plan will also provide $4 billion to Georgia public schools. Next week, Ossoff is scheduled to be back in Macon at Heritage Elementary School on Thomaston Road, talking more about the impact the plan will have.

Then, another $8.4 billion will go toward state and local governments in Georgia. Ossoff says Macon-Bibb County alone will receive $77 million.

Roughly $8.4B will go toward state and local gov’t, according to @ossoff press secretary @Jake_Best_. $77 million alone will go to @MaconBibb. https://t.co/vGgAt1OZwQ — Ashlyn Webb (@ashlyntwebb) March 30, 2021

"Those resources will support public safety, fire, EMS, public health and infrastructure," Ossoff said.

Mayor Lester Miller says he discussed potential ways to use that money with the Senator Monday.

"I think Senator Ossoff thought it would be a great use of our money to use towards things like housing, homelessness, small businesses, health and mental health issues we have in Macon-Bibb County," Miller said, "So we're looking forward to bringing that to our commissioners and putting forth an effort to make sure we use this money wisely over the next couple years."