MACON, Ga. — When the clock strikes 12 Friday morning, Governor Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place order expires.



Though Georgia citizens have been allowed to leave home only for necessary travel since the beginning of the month, business restrictions loosened last week. Kemp also permitted restaurants to reopen their dining rooms under a long list of sanitizing and social distancing regulations.

On Friday, Georgians can technically head back into society, but not everyone should.

The governor extended Georgia's public health emergency on Thursday, saying people over 65 and those with with health problems should continue sheltering in place until June 12th.

It also says that pools, bars, and concert venues must remain closed until May 13th.

Gov. Brian Kemp



Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms says state executive orders trump local decisions, but he doesn't plan on doing anything differently in the International City than what Governor Kemp has recommended.

Thursday's executive order also says the Peach State must continue strict social distancing and sanitizing rules for at least the next two weeks.



"I know that not everyone is doing those things, but I am just encouraging everybody to please continue to work hard to flatten the curve of this virus. We do not need to go out and be reckless and careless and have this thing come back with a vengeance," says Toms.

Macon-Bibb spokesman, Chris Floore, also sent 13WMAZ this statement:

"At this time, we cannot mandate any changes to the way businesses operate due to the Governor’s Executive Order, which includes local governments not being allowed to do any more or less than what is outlined. We remain in contact with local and state public health and emergency agency officials on how this could impact us locally, and since it is changing every day, it is too early to make a prediction on what could happen two weeks from now. Until then, we are urging people to continue practicing safe measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including staying at home as much as possible, only going out for the essentials or to work, maintain social distancing, support local businesses through online orders, delivery, or curbside pickup, and, most importantly, take care of each other.

We are reviewing our government services and how these Orders and the changes impact them. We have operated under alternative work plans and with modified services the past several weeks to protect our employees and their families, support their changing needs, and continue to provide essential and needed services to the public."

