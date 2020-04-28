PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — Three of Putnam County's confirmed COVID-19 cases happen to be children.

That's according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.

Sills says their ages are 3, 5, and 13-years-old. It's unknown if they're related.

Across the state, about 2% of people testing positive are under 17-years-old, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's data.

So far, Putnam County has had 37 confirmed cases and five deaths, according to DPH.

The data says those five deaths are four men and one woman, all above 60-years-old.

