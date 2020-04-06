GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Alex Herman pulls out of the driveway and heads off to his summer job.

It’s just not the job he thought he was going to be doing.

“I was supposed to be doing an internship with the court system in Guilford County,” said Herman.

When the pandemic struck, the internship was put on hold. Suddenly, Herman went from knowing exactly what he’d be doing to not really knowing what his summer was going to look like.

“I found myself with a bit extra time on my hands,” said Herman.

Always one to look for ways to help, Herman started thinking of what he could do. Prior to going to UNC-Chapel Hill, Herman volunteered at the local food kitchen in Greensboro.

“I would help distribute meals for hungry people,” said Herman.

Like many of us these days, Herman also has a great deal of respect and admiration for everything our frontline doctors and nurses are doing during the pandemic. That’s when he decided to honor them and raise money for No Kid Hungry. The organization helps provide meals and resources for kids in North Carolina.

“In a time like this, I just know that all the issues that exist are just being magnified and so if there is any time to jump in it is now,” said Herman.

The college sophomore designed a lawn sign thanking our frontline heroes. He's asking for a $10 donation for each sign.

“I think the hope is people will see this as a way to do two things: show support for healthcare workers and to donate to a really worthy cause,” said Herman.

So far, Herman has raised about $500 and plans to continue the project through the summer.

“Alex is one of those examples of those bright shining stars out there who cares what happens to our children, who cares what happens to our future,” No Kid Hungry NC Project Director Tamara Baker said.

Herman, who grew up in Colorado, has recruited some friends out west to start a similar chapter and one is also getting started in Missouri. Money raised will go to food banks in the area.

If you live in the greater Greensboro area and would like to help support the cause you can click here.

Herman said he doesn’t have a goal for how much he would like to raise but hopes he gets too many orders to continue delivering the signs by himself.

