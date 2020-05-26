ATLANTA — Six Flags has released protocols covering a range of safety measures it will put in place when it is allowed to reopen its Six Flags Over Georgia location in Austell.

Currently, amusement parks are one of the last businesses specifically ordered to stay shut - along with bars, nightclubs and performance venues - by Gov. Brian Kemp.

The governor's current order requiring those businesses to stay closed expires after May 31. He has not indicated if he will extend it, as he has twice done so far.

Regardless, Six Flags is touting its new measures as a sign it can reopen safely.

A release said the plan "meets or exceeds federal, state and local guidelines" and "sets standards for executing at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols."

For guests, some of the most immediately noticeable features of the plan will include needing online reservations in order to limit attendance, temperature checks at the gates, and requirements that they wear a mask.

Additionally, lines for rides will be spaced out, the park said, and "guests will be separated by empty rows and/or seats on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions."

Other protocols will apply to dining in the park, sanitation and disinfecting processes, and employee training.

See here for the full list of Six Flags reopening protocols

