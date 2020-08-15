South Texas family loses 4 members to COVID in 2 week span

One relative said family members returned from a vacation, and visited their grandmother. She later contracted the virus and was hospitalized.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another tragedy and warning for one South Texas family who lost four members to COVID-19 in a two week period.



The niece and great granddaughter of the four victims attends Del Mar College and said people not taking COVID-19 seriously led to her relatives death.



Kassandra Falcon shared pictures of her uncle, two aunts and great grandmother who have passed away.



She said relatives returning from a Las Vegas vacation didn't think social distancing from her grandmother was necessary and she contracted the disease and was hospitalized.

Her two aunts and uncle eventually contracted the disease again through a lack of concern for the virus. Falcon said that should be a warning.

"I do see a lot of people not wearing their masks because they're not taking it seriously," Falcon said. "They don't understand. It hasn't affected them, yet, but it can affect them pretty soon. So I encourage you all to please wear your masks and please wash y'alls hands."