MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District says that another employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to an email from the school system Wednesday evening, the person is employed at Southwest High School.

The district says due to FERPA and HIPAA, they can’t provide further information about their condition.

On Monday, the district announced that one employee at Ballard-Hudson Middle School and one at Southwest High had been diagnosed as well.

Bibb County Schools have been closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus and students are doing online learning.

While the schools are closed, the buildings will be deep cleaned – including multiple steps as part of the disinfection process.

RELATED: Two Bibb County school employees test positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia | Number of confirmed cases up to 1,387

RELATED: Houston County man is Central Georgia's first COVID-19 related death

RELATED: List | Central Georgia cities, counties setting curfews during COVID-19 pandemic

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.