MADRID, Spain — The reports are simply stomach-turning. A country’s most helpless and vulnerable people are allegedly being left to fend for themselves – abandoned and left to die in nursing homes across Spain.
According to the BBC, army soldiers brought in to disinfect nursing homes found elderly people all alone. Some of them were dead in their beds.
The European news network reports Spanish prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation, saying they are "going to be strict and inflexible when dealing with the way older people are treated."
Spain is dealing with a lethal surge of COVID-19 cases – second only to the staggering numbers that have crippled Italy.
The World Health Organization, which tracks coronavirus statistics from around the world, is reporting 1,720 deaths. But the BBC is citing the Spanish Health Ministry, which puts the number at 2,696.
Spain’s 46 million people have been locked down since March 14. The rules are so strict, according to Forbes, that even taking a walk outside has been banned.
People are only allowed to leave their homes to buy food and medicine.
RELATED: Over 1.5 billion globally asked to stay home to escape coronavirus
RELATED: COVID-19 in Florida: 1,412 cases, first death reported in Pinellas County
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida State Parks closed beginning March 23 to follow CDC guidelines
- Arizona death prompts warning against self-medication to treat COVID-19
- These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?
- Florida stay-at-home order 'not advisable,' DeSantis says. People traveling from NY, NJ and CT must self-isolate
- Florida teachers parade through neighborhoods to greet students stuck at home
- 2020 Olympics delayed until 2021 because of coronavirus
- This interactive map shows coronavirus cases in Florida
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter