MACON, Ga. — On Monday, St. Joseph's Catholic Church held its first in-person Mass in about two months after closing because of COVID-19, but not without some safety measures in place.

One member said it was nice to get back inside despite the new policies.

"I've been a member for 46 years," Debra McMahon said.

McMahon says it's been 70 days since she attended Mass in person because of the virus.

"Today was the first day to actually be in the church to be part of service and receive Jesus, it has been a long time," McMahon said.

Church leaders are requiring everyone to wear masks while inside and around the sanctuary.

Inside the church, you'll find every other pew roped off for social distancing.

They are also limiting each Mass to 130 people and only using the front doors to enter and exit the building.

"We are making our practices a little bit more stringent as far of separation of people and making physical contact with each other," Layperson Sylvan Thuente said.

Before communion, parishioners are encouraged to sanitize their hands.

After that, they line up along markers on the ground to maintain social distancing. The church won't refuse communion by the mouth but encourages you to take it by hand.

Leaders have also removed books from the pews to limit the spread of germs and are cleaning the church between each Mass to keep everyone safe.

"It was a nice piece of heaven in there, so I can feel the presence of the people who weren't here like my mom is still at home," McMahon said.

The church will continue to live stream its service on Facebook and allow parishioners to be served communion in their cars.

The church is also following a comprehensive guide from the Diocese of Savannah.

