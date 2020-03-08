State lawmakers call for accountability from Labor Commissioner over unemployment delays

The legislators held a news conference to call on Labor Commissioner Mark Butler to make fixing the delays a top priority.

ATLANTA — Georgia state House and Senate leaders from parts of Metro Atlanta held a news conference Monday morning to express their concern with continued processing delays by the state Department of Labor of unemployment benefits.

The lawmakers say they are asking Labor Commissioner Mark Butler to take priority action to process any existing backlog of claims. In addition, they are asking Butler's office to train and hire staff to investigate and completely resolve any claims that are older than 30 days.

"We are at a critical time for many Georgians," said Rep. Sandra Scott (D - 76th, Rex), in a statement. "Failure to pass the extended unemployment benefits have left individuals, families, workers and businesses at risk. With moratoriums lifted on Evictions and Utilities, the most vulnerable will be hardest hit."

The legislators are asking Butler to establish and staff an emergency call center for customer service questions that are not currently being asked.

“Many Georgians have failed to receive their UI benefits and payments," said Rep. Kim Scholfield (D - 60th, Atlanta). "Many have not received any correspondence from the Georgia Department of Labor. We are in a state of emergency and we need Commissioner Mark Butler to release the UI funds to the people that have been waiting for months."