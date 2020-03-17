ATLANTA — As the boomers and millennials rush to the stores to stock up on necessities during the coronavirus outbreak across the United States, some stores are dedicating time for seniors only.

As of now, here are the stores who have made the adjustments:

Dollar General: All of its stores will dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to only senior shoppers. The company said the dedicated "Senior Hour" would give those most at-risk for coronavirus a chance to avoid more crowded shopping periods.

Target: Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the national retailer says they are reserving the first hour of shopping each Wednesday "for vulnerable guests – including elderly and those with underlying health concerns." The company is encouraging other shoppers to plan their shopping around this timeframe.

The Fresh Market: The store designated the first hour of each weekday for senior shoppers and those most at-risk of coronavirus. The grocery chain said those hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Whole Foods Market: Starting, Wednesday, March 18, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the public.

Starting on Thursday, March 19, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.K. will service customers who are 70 and older one hour before opening to the public.

They are asking customers to check their website for the exact hours of operations for the location in your area.

