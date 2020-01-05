MACON, Ga. — Some students will be ending their school year tomorrow and most might have to spend their summer at home. That's because summer camps are starting to cancel programs due to COVID-19. 13WMAZ spoke to a parent to see how the virus is affecting her family's summer plans.

"I got the email it was canceled, and they were like, 'Awww, man,'" parent Jaime Brunskowski said.

Brunskowski says because of COVID-19, two of her kids won't be attending summer camp.

"They look forward to that, it is fun for them, it is a learning experience, they love the activities," Brunskowski said.

Raising five boys, Brunskowski says she always looks forward to getting a break, but with COVID-19 still around, she wants to keep them safe.

"I can't say there is not that fear something really bad could happen, they could get sick, we could be facing all kinds of different things," Brunskowski said.

Across Central Georgia, summer camps are starting to cancel their programs because of coronavirus. Winshape, Trinity Woods, and Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia will not hold physical camps.

The Girl Scouts say instead of a summer camp, they are doing 'Camp Outside the Box'. Scouts will get a box in the mail in June with activities they can do at home.

Parents like Brunskowski are already thinking of ways to keep their kids entertained.

"We have the pool for the kids to play in, we have the volleyball net, we get out there and knock the ball around and stuff like that," Brunskowski said.

While Brunskowski thinks of ways to keep her kids engaged, she hopes camps take all precautions if they open.

"If they do go forward, we are just going to trust they have the children's best interest at heart, and they are going to be as cautious as they can and they are doing to be proactive, making sure proper sanitary measures are taken and such," Brunskowski said.

