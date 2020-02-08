Georgia police chief to return after coronavirus recovery

Sylvester Police Chief Shawn Urquhart tested positive on July 15.

SYLVESTER, Ga. — A Georgia police chief infected by the coronavirus plans to return to work soon.

Officials in Sylvester in rural southwest Georgia say Police Chief Shawn Urquhart tested positive for the virus on July 15 and has been isolated at home.

City Manager Autron Hayes told WALB-TV that the chief plans to be back on the job Monday. He says Urquhart recently took a follow-up test for COVID-19 and it came back negative.