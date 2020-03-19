MACON, Ga. — The COVID-19 outbreak has forced families to stay indoors. With schools closed, parents are looking for ways to keep their kids occupied.

Some local restaurants came up with a way to keep the whole family entertained and unlock everyone's inner chef.

Just Tap'd and Decadent Desert Bar in Warner Robins are offering take home food kits, where kids can assemble personal pizzas and decorate their own cupcakes.

"We wanted to something that would still keep them creative," Decadent manager Jessica Johnson said. "We figured cupcakes would be a good outlet."

Decadent's cupcake kit comes with vanilla or chocolate cupcakes, three buttercream frostings, and a variety of sprinkles.

Pizza kits at Just Tap'd can come with pepperoni, ultimate cheese, or supreme toppings. It also includes a ball of dough and pizza sauce.

"We're trying to keep everyone calm and happy and making sure everyone is still enjoying togetherness," Johnson said. "That's what we're here for."

Both restaurants encourage customers to call ahead with orders and offer curbside pick-up.

